Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Harbor Custom Development had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ HCDI opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Harbor Custom Development has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCDI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

