Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Harbor Custom Development had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ HCDI opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Harbor Custom Development has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29.
About Harbor Custom Development (Get Rating)
Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.
