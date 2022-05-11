Dynatronics (DYNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Dynatronics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dynatronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

