Solo Brands (DTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Solo Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Solo Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DTC stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $3,091,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $2,698,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $2,039,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,689,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

