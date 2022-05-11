Head to Head Survey: Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) vs. ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF – Get Rating) and ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

This table compares Arrow Global Group and ANA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Global Group $215.08 million 3.43 -$119.19 million $0.10 41.82 ANA $9.09 billion 0.72 -$1.28 billion ($0.54) -6.93

Arrow Global Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ANA. ANA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Global Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arrow Global Group and ANA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Global Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ANA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Arrow Global Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Global Group and ANA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Global Group N/A N/A N/A ANA -14.21% -18.52% -4.80%

Summary

Arrow Global Group beats ANA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands. The company operates through Balance Sheet Business; Asset Management and Servicing Business; and Fund and Investment Management Business segments. It also manages g debt portfolios on behalf of external servicers and fund clients. The company sells its products under the Arrow Global, Capquest, Mars Capital, Drydensfairfax solicitors, Zenith, Europa Investimenti, Sagitta, Norfin, Whitestar, Vesting Finance, and Focum brand names. Arrow Global Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

ANA Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment provides air transportation related operations, such as airport passenger, ground handling, and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment is involved in the centering on the development and sales of travel plans. This segment also engages in the planning and sale of branded travel packages using air transportation. The Trade and Retail segment is involved in the import and export goods related to air transportation; and in-store and non-store retailing. The company also operates IT systems; and engages in the express shipping business. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.