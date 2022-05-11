Critical Analysis: Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) versus Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) and Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recruit and Amplifon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit $21.41 billion 2.56 $1.24 billion $1.44 22.78 Amplifon $1.78 billion 5.10 $115.38 million $0.92 43.48

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Amplifon. Recruit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplifon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Recruit has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplifon has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Recruit and Amplifon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit 9.55% 22.71% 12.24% Amplifon 8.32% 22.47% 5.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Recruit and Amplifon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplifon 0 3 0 0 2.00

Summary

Recruit beats Amplifon on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruit (Get Rating)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Media & Solutions segment operates an online advertising platform for businesses in various industries, including housing, beauty, marriage, travel, and dining; and provides business management software as a service solutions for small and medium-sized companies. It also operates media platforms that publish information about jobs and new openings to support business clients' recruiting activities. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing service in Japan, North America, Europe, and Australia. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Amplifon (Get Rating)

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,350 franchisees. It has operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

