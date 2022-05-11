CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $399.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.98. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

