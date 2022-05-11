CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CTI BioPharma stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $399.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.98. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.76.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.