Clever Leaves (CLVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Clever Leaves has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 297.42%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

CLVR stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Clever Leaves has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 567.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. 31.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is involved in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

