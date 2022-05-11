Clever Leaves (CLVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Clever Leaves has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 297.42%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.
CLVR stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Clever Leaves has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.22.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
About Clever Leaves (Get Rating)
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is involved in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clever Leaves (CLVR)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.