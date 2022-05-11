Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.57 million. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BXSL opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

