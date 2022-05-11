Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKYGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 187.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

MQBKY stock opened at $124.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.42. Macquarie Group has a 52 week low of $110.93 and a 52 week high of $157.69.

Macquarie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.