Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORKLY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Orkla ASA stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.36. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

