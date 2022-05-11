Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RCPUF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of RCPUF opened at $10.85 on Monday. Recipe Unlimited has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises full-service restaurants brands. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. The company operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, The Keg, Anejo, Blanco Cantina, Casey's, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Fionn MacCool's, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

