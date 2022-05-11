International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 155 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.53) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 196 ($2.42) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 192.21 ($2.37).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 123.02 ($1.52) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.05 ($2.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 139.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

