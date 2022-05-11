Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Price Target to GBX 784

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 811 ($10.00) to GBX 784 ($9.67) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 910 ($11.22) to GBX 880 ($10.85) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 890 ($10.97) to GBX 710 ($8.75) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $791.33.

OTCMKTS RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Monday. Redrow has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72.

Redrow Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.