Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RNMBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($121.05) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Rheinmetall from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €237.00 ($249.47) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($196.84) to €251.00 ($264.21) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rheinmetall from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $38.10 on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

