Barclays Downgrades Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) to Equal Weight

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,420.00 price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Monday. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

