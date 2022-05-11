SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nordea Equity Research lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on SalMar ASA from 630.00 to 640.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $667.75.

SALRF stock opened at $74.53 on Monday. SalMar ASA has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.79.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

