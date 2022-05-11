JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target to €28.00

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.50 ($28.95) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Scor from €31.50 ($33.16) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.81 on Monday. Scor has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.38.
Scor Company Profile (Get Rating)
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scor (SCRYY)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.