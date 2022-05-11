JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target to €28.00

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.50 ($28.95) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Scor from €31.50 ($33.16) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.81 on Monday. Scor has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Scor will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

