S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 625

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 685 ($8.45) to GBX 625 ($7.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCPPF. Barclays upgraded S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCPPF opened at $3.78 on Monday. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S4 Capital (SCPPF)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.