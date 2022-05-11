S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 625

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 685 ($8.45) to GBX 625 ($7.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCPPF. Barclays upgraded S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCPPF opened at $3.78 on Monday. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

