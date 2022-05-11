JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) to “Overweight”

Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
SNMCY stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. Suncorp Group has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18.
