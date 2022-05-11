JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) to “Overweight”

Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SNMCY stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. Suncorp Group has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

About Suncorp Group (Get Rating)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.