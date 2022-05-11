Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to C$62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial cut Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas raised Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Stelco to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

Shares of STZHF opened at $30.88 on Monday. Stelco has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.64.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

