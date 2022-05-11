Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shares of STZHF opened at $30.88 on Monday. Stelco has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $45.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

