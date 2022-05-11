Desjardins Raises Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$80.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TRMLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

TRMLF opened at $52.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $58.39.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

