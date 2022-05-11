Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Trading Down 12.1%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 2,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

