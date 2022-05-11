Small Pharma (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 2,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 63,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

Small Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMTTF)

Small Pharma Inc, a clinical stage neuropharmaceutical company, engages in the IP-led development of novel treatments for depression and other mental health conditions. The company's lead product candidate is SPL026, a N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) assisted therapy that is in Phase I/IIa randomized controlled clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorders.

