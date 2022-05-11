Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)
