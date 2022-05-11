Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

