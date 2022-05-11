Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Shares Down 0.2%

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 1,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

Get Aries I Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMMU. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the third quarter worth $509,000.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.