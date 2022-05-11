AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Trading Down 1.1%

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.60 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.53). Approximately 88,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 199,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.54).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AEX Gold Company Profile (LON:AEXG)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Greenland. Its principal project is the Nalunaq gold project located in the South West Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

