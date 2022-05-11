AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Trading Down 1.1%

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.60 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.53). Approximately 88,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 199,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.54).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
AEX Gold Company Profile (LON:AEXG)
See Also
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for AEX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.