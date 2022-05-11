VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Shares Down 2.5%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 201,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 99,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 237.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 468.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 42,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter.

