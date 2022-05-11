Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Shares Down 3.9%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $22.03. 771 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.