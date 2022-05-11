Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.98. 33,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 44,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60.

Get Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,940,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.