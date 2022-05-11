African Gold Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGACU) Shares Down 0.4%

African Gold Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:AGACU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 101 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.