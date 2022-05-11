CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.02. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price objective on CareRx from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

