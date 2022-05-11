CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Trading Down 3.1%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 97,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 116,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVVUF)
