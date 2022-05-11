CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Trading Down 3.1%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 97,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 116,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVVUF)

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin.

