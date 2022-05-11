TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Trading Up 0.2%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.38. 106,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 106,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

About TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY)

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers various services, including engineer staffing, contract assignment, engineering consulting, domestic nearshore and overseas offshore delivery, job placement, and education and training in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

Further Reading

