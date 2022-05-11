Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.05). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.68) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRTX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.22.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $100.96 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $161.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.71.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,496 shares of company stock worth $3,082,918. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

