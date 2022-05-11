Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE) Trading Up 2.5%

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.