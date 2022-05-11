AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF (BATS:AVDG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF (BATS:AVDG – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.11. Approximately 65,621 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF (BATS:AVDG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000.

