EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Stock Price Down 9.1%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.80. 21,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 134,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in EZGO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EZGO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EZGO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

