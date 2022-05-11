Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Trading Down 0.8%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $32.25. 320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08.

Get Flow Traders alerts:

Flow Traders Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLTDF)

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), bonds, cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, and other products on trading venues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flow Traders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Traders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.