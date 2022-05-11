PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Trading Up 3.7%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

