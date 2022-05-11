Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $15.71 Per Share

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Booking in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $15.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $18.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2022 earnings at $57.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $25.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $102.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $128.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,044.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,178.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2,315.12. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

