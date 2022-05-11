Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

BFAM stock opened at $80.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $78.99 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

