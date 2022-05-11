AXIS Capital Holdings Limited to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AXIS Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $54.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

