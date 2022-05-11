Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Aptiv PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Aptiv in a research report issued on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

NYSE APTV opened at $95.90 on Monday. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $92.17 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,331,445,000 after acquiring an additional 403,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after acquiring an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after acquiring an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

