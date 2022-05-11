Wedbush Weighs in on Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

AQST opened at $1.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,618,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 195,685 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 35,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

