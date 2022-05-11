Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Decreased by SVB Leerink

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for REGENXBIO in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.56) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.45). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.50) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RGNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of RGNX opened at $21.14 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 52.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

