Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for A10 Networks, Inc. Issued By BWS Financial (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of A10 Networks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. BWS Financial also issued estimates for A10 Networks’ FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.11 on Monday. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 116,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,758,513.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,247.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $268,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,785 shares of company stock worth $3,626,063. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after buying an additional 1,342,704 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 386.1% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 741,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 588,658 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,660,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after buying an additional 491,161 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

