Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegiant Travel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.58) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $141.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.55. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $132.03 and a one year high of $235.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $65,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,354 shares of company stock worth $684,840 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.