Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $649.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 143.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 668,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $14,453,966.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,521,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,679,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

