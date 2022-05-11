Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ball in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ball’s FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLL. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ball from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.39%.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.